Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Murray State 7-10, UIC 8-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Murray State Racers and the UIC Flames are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Credit Union 1 Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Murray State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 70-60 to the Panthers. Murray State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Nick Ellington, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and three blocks. Alden Applewhite was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Murray State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Flames, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 77-59 loss to the Braves on Saturday. UIC has not had much luck with Bradley recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite the defeat, UIC got a solid performance out of CJ Jones, who scored 25 points. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Racers' loss dropped their record down to 7-10. As for the Flames, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season.

Murray State was able to grind out a solid win over UIC in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 85-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Murray State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Murray State has won both of the games they've played against UIC in the last year.