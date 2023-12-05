Who's Playing

Champ. Christ. Tigers @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Champ. Christ. 0-2, UL Monroe 3-3

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

The UL Monroe Warhawks will be playing at home against the Champ. Christ. Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Champ. Christ. took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UL Monroe, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 20 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact UL Monroe proved on Tuesday. They secured a 74-70 W over the Demons.

Meanwhile, Champ. Christ.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their fourth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Tigers lost to the Tigers, and the Tigers lost bad. The score wound up at 113-73.

The win got the Warhawks back to even at 3-3. As for the Tigers, the last time they won on the road was back back in November. Having now lost four straight away matchups, they've bumped their record down to 0-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UL Monroe have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Champ. Christ. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 28.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for UL Monroe against Champ. Christ. in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 as the team secured a 101-46 victory. Will UL Monroe repeat their success, or does Champ. Christ. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UL Monroe has won both of the games they've played against Champ. Christ. in the last 2 years.