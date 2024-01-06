Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-13, UL Monroe 4-8

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

What to Know

Georgia Southern is 8-2 against UL Monroe since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Georgia Southern is hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The matchup between Georgia Southern and Arkansas State on Thursday hardly resembled the 68-53 effort from their previous meeting. The New Year welcomed the Eagles with a 109-83 whooping from the Red Wolves. Georgia Southern was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 59-40.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 68-57 defeat to the Thundering Herd. UL Monroe found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

The Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 1-13. As for the Warhawks, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Georgia Southern have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.6 threes per game. It's a different story for UL Monroe, though, as they've been averaging only 5.5 threes per game. Given Georgia Southern's sizeable advantage in that area, UL Monroe will need to find a way to close that gap.

Georgia Southern was able to grind out a solid win over UL Monroe in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 66-57. Will Georgia Southern repeat their success, or does UL Monroe have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia Southern has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.