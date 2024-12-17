Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Houston Chr. 3-7, UL Monroe 4-8

What to Know

The UL Monroe Warhawks will take on the Houston Chr. Huskies in a holiday battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Last Saturday, UL Monroe came up short against UT Arlington and fell 77-68.

Even though they lost, UL Monroe smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UT Arlington only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 83 points the game before, Houston Chr. faltered in their contest last Saturday. They fell 64-57 to Northwestern State. The Huskies haven't had much luck with the Demons recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

UL Monroe has not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season. As for Houston Chr., their defeat dropped their record down to 3-7.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UL Monroe has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Houston Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 31.4. Given UL Monroe's sizable advantage in that area, Houston Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

UL Monroe is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warhawks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

