Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: La. Tech 1-1, UL Monroe 1-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

La. Tech is 4-0 against UL Monroe since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The La. Tech Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the UL Monroe Warhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact La. Tech proved on Monday. They put a hurting on the Scots at home to the tune of 100-43. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-21.

Meanwhile, the Warhawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Chippewas on Saturday, taking the game 74-64. The victory was just what UL Monroe needed coming off of a 84-31 defeat in their prior game.

The win got the Bulldogs back to even at 1-1. As for the Warhawks, the victory also got them back to even at 1-1.

La. Tech took their win against UL Monroe when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 79-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for La. Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

La. Tech has won all of the games they've played against UL Monroe in the last 3 years.