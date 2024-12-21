Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Old Dominion 3-8, UL Monroe 4-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Old Dominion has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UL Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The matchup will give the Monarchs their first taste of in-conferenceaction this season.

Old Dominion is hoping to turn things around on Saturday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They fell to Northeastern 75-71.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Caelum Swanton-Rodger, who went 5 for 7 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds and three blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against George Wash. last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Robert Davis Jr., who had 17 points along with six rebounds.

Even though they lost, Old Dominion smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in nine consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UL Monroe on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of Houston Chr. The Warhawks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Old Dominion's defeat dropped their record down to 3-8. As for UL Monroe, their loss dropped their record down to 4-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Old Dominion has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Old Dominion came up short against UL Monroe when the teams last played back in January, falling 80-73. Can Old Dominion avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UL Monroe won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.