Halftime Report

SE Louisiana needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 36-26 lead against UL Monroe.

SE Louisiana came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: SE Louisiana 1-2, UL Monroe 2-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UL Monroe will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the SE Louisiana Lions at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The Warhawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79 points per game this season.

UL Monroe will roll into the match after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 50 points on Tuesday, then bounced right back against Ecclesia on Thursday. UL Monroe simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Ecclesia 110-48. With the Warhawks ahead 63-23 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

UL Monroe was working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Ecclesia only posted 13.

Meanwhile, SE Louisiana managed to keep up with Miss. State until halftime on Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. SE Louisiana suffered a grim 80-59 defeat to Miss. State. The Lions have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kam Burton, who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points. What's more, he also posted a 54.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Sam Hines Jr., who had 14 points in addition to six rebounds and five assists.

The win snapped UL Monroe's losing streak at three games and leaves them with a 2-3 record. As for SE Louisiana, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UL Monroe has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SE Louisiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only UL Monroe took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, SE Louisiana is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be UL Monroe's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

SE Louisiana is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UL Monroe won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.