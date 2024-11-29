Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: SF Austin 4-3, UL Monroe 3-5

How To Watch

What to Know

SF Austin has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the UL Monroe Warhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The Lumberjacks will be strutting in after a win while the Warhawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, SF Austin beat Youngstown State 64-57.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UL Monroe last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Alabama.

SF Austin now has a winning record of 4-3. As for UL Monroe, their loss dropped their record down to 3-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SF Austin has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 43.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, SF Austin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

SF Austin is a 4.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

Series History

UL Monroe has won 4 out of their last 6 games against SF Austin.