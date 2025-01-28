Halftime Report

UL Monroe is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 35-27 lead against South Alabama.

UL Monroe entered the matchup with ten straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it 11. Can they turn things around, or will South Alabama hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: South Alabama 14-6, UL Monroe 4-17

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the South Alabama Jaguars and the UL Monroe Warhawks are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The Warhawks have the home-court advantage, but the Jaguars are expected to win by 12.5 points.

South Alabama is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 132.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 65-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of Troy on Saturday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, South Alabama struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their tenth straight loss. They fell 66-58 to App. State.

South Alabama's defeat dropped their record down to 14-6. As for UL Monroe, their loss dropped their record down to 4-17.

South Alabama was able to grind out a solid win over UL Monroe when the teams last played back in March of 2024, winning 80-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Alabama since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

South Alabama is a big 12.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

South Alabama has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.