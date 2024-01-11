Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Southern Miss 8-7, UL Monroe 4-9

What to Know

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Southern Miss has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the UL Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. UL Monroe took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Southern Miss, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Golden Eagles rang in the new year with a 81-71 victory over the Dukes.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Southern Miss to victory, but perhaps none more so than Victor Hart, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Austin Crowley was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 76-68 loss to the Eagles. UL Monroe didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Golden Eagles' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Warhawks, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-9 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Southern Miss beat UL Monroe 76-67 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Miss since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Miss has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UL Monroe.