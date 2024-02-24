Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Albany 12-15, UMass Lowell 18-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

UMass Lowell and the Great Danes are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Costello Athletic Center. Albany took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UMass Lowell, who comes in off a win.

On Thursday, the River Hawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bearcats, taking the game 87-80. The win made it back-to-back wins for UMass Lowell.

Meanwhile, the Great Danes came up short against the Catamounts on Thursday and fell 94-80. Albany has struggled against the Catamounts recently, as their game on Thursday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The River Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-7 record this season. As for the Great Danes, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-15 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Albany struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UMass Lowell took their victory against the Great Danes when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 97-76. Will UMass Lowell repeat their success, or do the Great Danes have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMass Lowell and Albany both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.