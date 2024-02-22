Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Binghamton 12-13, UMass Lowell 17-7

What to Know

Binghamton and the River Hawks are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Costello Athletic Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Binghamton proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 69-55 victory over the Highlanders.

Bryant typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 86-77 victory over the Bulldogs.

The Bearcats' victory bumped their record up to 12-13. As for the River Hawks, they have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Binghamton is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a big 9.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

UMass Lowell and Binghamton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.