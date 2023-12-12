Who's Playing

Current Records: LIU 1-7, UMass Lowell 6-3

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks will be playing at home against the LIU Sharks at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Costello Athletic Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, the River Hawks couldn't handle the Minutemen and fell 91-77.

Meanwhile, LIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 97-49 bruising that the Hurricanes dished out on Wednesday. LIU was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite their defeat, LIU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tai Strickland, who scored 14 points along with 9 rebounds and 4 steals, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for LIU was Tana Kopa's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The River Hawks' loss dropped their record down to 6-3. As for the Sharks, the last time they won on the road was back last Saturday. Having now lost six straight away games, they've bumped their record down to 1-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UMass Lowell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.2 points per game. It's a different story for LIU , though, as they've been averaging only 62.5 per game. The only thing between UMass Lowell and another offensive beatdown is LIU. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

UMass Lowell took their win against LIU when the teams last played back in December of 2022 by a conclusive 84-64. Will UMass Lowell repeat their success, or does LIU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 3 out of their last 5 games against LIU.