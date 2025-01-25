Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: New Hamp. 4-17, UMass Lowell 13-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMass Lowell River Hawks and the New Hamp. Wildcats are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.5 points per game this season.

UMass Lowell fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Maine on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 86-85 to the Black Bears. The River Hawks have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. fell victim to a painful 95-76 defeat at the hands of Bryant on Thursday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wildcats in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though they lost, New Hamp. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

UMass Lowell's defeat dropped their record down to 13-7. As for New Hamp., their loss dropped their record down to 4-17.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UMass Lowell just can't miss this season, having made 49.2% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Hamp., though, as they've only made 41.1% of their field goals this season. Given UMass Lowell's sizable advantage in that area, New Hamp. will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMass Lowell ended up a good deal behind New Hamp. in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, losing 89-73. Can UMass Lowell avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UMass Lowell.