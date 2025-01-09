Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Vermont 8-8, UMass Lowell 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

UMass Lowell is 2-8 against Vermont since December of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

UMass Lowell will face Vermont after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 161 points. UMass Lowell managed a 73-69 victory over Albany.

Even though they won, UMass Lowell struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Albany pulled down 19.

Meanwhile, on SaturdayNew Hamp. kept up with Vermont until halftime, but afterwards: not so much. Vermont was the clear victor by a 60-40 margin over New Hamp. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Catamounts.

UMass Lowell has been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for Vermont, their win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-8.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UMass Lowell has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Vermont, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given UMass Lowell's sizable advantage in that area, Vermont will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

UMass Lowell is a 4.5-point favorite against Vermont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMass Lowell.