Who's Playing
Vermont Catamounts @ UMass Lowell River Hawks
Current Records: Vermont 8-8, UMass Lowell 12-4
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
What to Know
UMass Lowell is 2-8 against Vermont since December of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.
UMass Lowell will face Vermont after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 161 points. UMass Lowell managed a 73-69 victory over Albany.
Even though they won, UMass Lowell struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Albany pulled down 19.
Meanwhile, on SaturdayNew Hamp. kept up with Vermont until halftime, but afterwards: not so much. Vermont was the clear victor by a 60-40 margin over New Hamp. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Catamounts.
UMass Lowell has been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for Vermont, their win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-8.
Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UMass Lowell has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Vermont, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given UMass Lowell's sizable advantage in that area, Vermont will need to find a way to close that gap.
As for their next game, UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).
Odds
UMass Lowell is a 4.5-point favorite against Vermont, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 138.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMass Lowell.
- Mar 16, 2024 - Vermont 66 vs. UMass Lowell 61
- Mar 02, 2024 - Vermont 74 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Jan 25, 2024 - Vermont 72 vs. UMass Lowell 65
- Mar 11, 2023 - Vermont 72 vs. UMass Lowell 59
- Feb 11, 2023 - Vermont 93 vs. UMass Lowell 81
- Jan 11, 2023 - UMass Lowell 80 vs. Vermont 65
- Feb 26, 2022 - Vermont 62 vs. UMass Lowell 61
- Feb 05, 2022 - Vermont 78 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Dec 22, 2020 - Vermont 62 vs. UMass Lowell 53
- Dec 21, 2020 - UMass Lowell 73 vs. Vermont 65