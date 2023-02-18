Who's Playing
Binghamton @ UMass Lowell
Current Records: Binghamton 12-13; UMass Lowell 21-7
What to Know
The Binghamton Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Binghamton and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Costello Athletic Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Bearcats and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Binghamton wrapped it up with an 86-67 win at home.
Meanwhile, the Bryant Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell captured a comfortable 85-71 victory.
Binghamton have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought the Bearcats up to 12-13 and the River Hawks to 21-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Binghamton is stumbling into the game with the 49th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. UMass Lowell has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 36th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts
Odds
The River Hawks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UMass Lowell have won eight out of their last 15 games against Binghamton.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Binghamton 66 vs. UMass Lowell 65
- Feb 19, 2022 - Binghamton 78 vs. UMass Lowell 64
- Jan 02, 2022 - Binghamton 68 vs. UMass Lowell 63
- Jan 17, 2021 - UMass Lowell 77 vs. Binghamton 67
- Jan 16, 2021 - UMass Lowell 92 vs. Binghamton 78
- Feb 20, 2020 - Binghamton 86 vs. UMass Lowell 84
- Jan 11, 2020 - UMass Lowell 85 vs. Binghamton 66
- Feb 21, 2019 - Binghamton 81 vs. UMass Lowell 66
- Jan 23, 2019 - UMass Lowell 85 vs. Binghamton 79
- Feb 18, 2018 - UMass Lowell 74 vs. Binghamton 69
- Jan 21, 2018 - UMass Lowell 79 vs. Binghamton 71
- Feb 04, 2017 - UMass Lowell 60 vs. Binghamton 59
- Jan 08, 2017 - UMass Lowell 79 vs. Binghamton 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Binghamton 81 vs. UMass Lowell 77
- Jan 24, 2016 - Binghamton 64 vs. UMass Lowell 57