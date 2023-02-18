Who's Playing

Binghamton @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: Binghamton 12-13; UMass Lowell 21-7

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Binghamton and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Costello Athletic Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Bearcats and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Binghamton wrapped it up with an 86-67 win at home.

Meanwhile, the Bryant Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell captured a comfortable 85-71 victory.

Binghamton have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought the Bearcats up to 12-13 and the River Hawks to 21-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Binghamton is stumbling into the game with the 49th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. UMass Lowell has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 36th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The River Hawks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UMass Lowell have won eight out of their last 15 games against Binghamton.