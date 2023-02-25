Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: New Hamp. 13-13; UMass Lowell 23-7

The UMass Lowell River Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Hamp. Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 28 of 2021. UMass Lowell and New Hamp. will face off in an America East battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tsongas Center. The River Hawks are out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.

The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell managed a 75-70 victory over UMBC.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Wildcats and the Maine Black Bears on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as New Hamp. wrapped it up with a 74-62 win at home.

The wins brought UMass Lowell up to 23-7 and New Hamp. to 13-13. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: UMass Lowell enters the matchup with a 48% field goal percentage, good for 24th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, New Hamp. has only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the 349th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if the River Hawks' 7.80% advantage translates to a win.

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Tsongas Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

New Hamp. have won 11 out of their last 17 games against UMass Lowell.