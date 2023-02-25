Who's Playing
New Hamp. @ UMass Lowell
Current Records: New Hamp. 13-13; UMass Lowell 23-7
What to Know
The UMass Lowell River Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Hamp. Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 28 of 2021. UMass Lowell and New Hamp. will face off in an America East battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tsongas Center. The River Hawks are out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.
The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell managed a 75-70 victory over UMBC.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Wildcats and the Maine Black Bears on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as New Hamp. wrapped it up with a 74-62 win at home.
The wins brought UMass Lowell up to 23-7 and New Hamp. to 13-13. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: UMass Lowell enters the matchup with a 48% field goal percentage, good for 24th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, New Hamp. has only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the 349th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if the River Hawks' 7.80% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Tsongas Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Hamp. have won 11 out of their last 17 games against UMass Lowell.
- Jan 28, 2023 - New Hamp. 69 vs. UMass Lowell 65
- Mar 01, 2022 - New Hamp. 64 vs. UMass Lowell 48
- Jan 22, 2022 - New Hamp. 67 vs. UMass Lowell 61
- Feb 28, 2021 - UMass Lowell 72 vs. New Hamp. 64
- Feb 20, 2021 - New Hamp. 69 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - New Hamp. 74 vs. UMass Lowell 63
- Feb 05, 2021 - UMass Lowell 74 vs. New Hamp. 69
- Mar 03, 2020 - UMass Lowell 63 vs. New Hamp. 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - UMass Lowell 77 vs. New Hamp. 75
- Feb 06, 2019 - UMass Lowell 72 vs. New Hamp. 62
- Jan 09, 2019 - New Hamp. 68 vs. UMass Lowell 64
- Feb 27, 2018 - UMass Lowell 92 vs. New Hamp. 77
- Jan 15, 2018 - New Hamp. 74 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Feb 22, 2017 - New Hamp. 78 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Jan 25, 2017 - New Hamp. 80 vs. UMass Lowell 71
- Feb 17, 2016 - New Hamp. 80 vs. UMass Lowell 69
- Jan 21, 2016 - New Hamp. 78 vs. UMass Lowell 76