Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 4-4; UMass Lowell 10-1

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Costello Athletic Center. UMass Lowell is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the River Hawks beat the Massachusetts Minutemen 85-80 on Thursday. Guard Ayinde Hikim and guard Everette Hammond were among the main playmakers for UMass Lowell as the former had 23 points and seven assists along with six boards and the latter had 20 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) didn't have too much trouble with the Hartford Hawks at home on Tuesday as they won 68-50.

The wins brought UMass Lowell up to 10-1 and St. Francis (N.Y.) to 4-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The River Hawks come into the matchup boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 51.40%. Less enviably, the Terriers are 28th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Series History

UMass Lowell and St. Francis (N.Y.) both have one win in their last two games.