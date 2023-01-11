Who's Playing

Vermont @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: Vermont 8-8; UMass Lowell 14-3

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts are 11-3 against the UMass Lowell River Hawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Catamounts and UMass Lowell will face off in an America East battle at 6 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Vermont came up short against the New Hamp. Wildcats on Sunday, falling 67-60.

Meanwhile, the River Hawks suffered a grim 89-63 defeat to the Albany Great Danes on Sunday. UMass Lowell didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losses put Vermont at 8-8 and UMass Lowell at 14-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Catamounts are 32nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.4 on average. The River Hawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 13th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Vermont have won 11 out of their last 14 games against UMass Lowell.