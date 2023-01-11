Who's Playing
Vermont @ UMass Lowell
Current Records: Vermont 8-8; UMass Lowell 14-3
What to Know
The Vermont Catamounts are 11-3 against the UMass Lowell River Hawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Catamounts and UMass Lowell will face off in an America East battle at 6 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Vermont came up short against the New Hamp. Wildcats on Sunday, falling 67-60.
Meanwhile, the River Hawks suffered a grim 89-63 defeat to the Albany Great Danes on Sunday. UMass Lowell didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The losses put Vermont at 8-8 and UMass Lowell at 14-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Catamounts are 32nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.4 on average. The River Hawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 13th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Vermont have won 11 out of their last 14 games against UMass Lowell.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Vermont 62 vs. UMass Lowell 61
- Feb 05, 2022 - Vermont 78 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Dec 22, 2020 - Vermont 62 vs. UMass Lowell 53
- Dec 21, 2020 - UMass Lowell 73 vs. Vermont 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Vermont 94 vs. UMass Lowell 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - Vermont 92 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Mar 05, 2019 - Vermont 74 vs. UMass Lowell 57
- Feb 02, 2019 - Vermont 74 vs. UMass Lowell 65
- Feb 11, 2018 - Vermont 81 vs. UMass Lowell 69
- Jan 04, 2018 - Vermont 88 vs. UMass Lowell 77
- Feb 15, 2017 - Vermont 87 vs. UMass Lowell 66
- Jan 19, 2017 - Vermont 81 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Feb 08, 2016 - UMass Lowell 100 vs. Vermont 93
- Jan 18, 2016 - UMass Lowell 93 vs. Vermont 82