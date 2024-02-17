Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Albany 12-13, UMBC 8-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Albany Great Danes and the UMBC Retrievers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Albany finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. Everything went their way against the Highlanders on Thursday as the Great Danes made off with a 83-58 victory. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.8% better than the opposition, as Albany's was.

Binghamton typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday UMBC proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Bearcats by a score of 89-78.

The Great Danes' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-13. As for the Retrievers, their victory bumped their record up to 8-18.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Albany hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Albany came up short against the Retrievers in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 114-102. Can Albany avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMBC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Albany.