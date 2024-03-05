Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Binghamton 14-14, UMBC 11-19

How To Watch

What to Know

Binghamton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UMBC Retrievers will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Binghamton proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 87-74 victory over the Wildcats.

UMBC fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They blew past the Highlanders 79-60.

The victory got the Bearcats back to even at 14-14. As for the Retrievers, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-19 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Binghamton is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

UMBC is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Retrievers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

UMBC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.