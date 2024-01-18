Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Maine 8-9, UMBC 5-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

What to Know

UMBC is on a three-game streak of home losses, Maine a four-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but UMBC and UMass Lowell didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Retrievers fell to the River Hawks 86-82. UMBC has struggled against UMass Lowell recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Maine last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 79-74 to the Wildcats. The match was a 34-34 toss-up at halftime, but Maine was outscored by New Hamp. in the second.

The Retrievers have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season. As for the Black Bears, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UMBC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given UMBC's sizeable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMBC was pulverized by Maine 84-49 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will UMBC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UMBC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Maine.