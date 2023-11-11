Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Marist 1-0, UMBC 0-1

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes will head out on the road to face off against the UMBC Retrievers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Marist might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up eight turnovers on Monday.

Marist had to kick off their season on the road, but they showed no ill effects. They enjoyed a cozy 71-55 victory over the Black Knights.

Meanwhile, UMBC pushed their score all the way to 93 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 94-93 to the Cardinals.

Despite the defeat, UMBC had strong showings from Dion Brown, who earned 28 points, and Bryce Johnson, who earned 21 points.

