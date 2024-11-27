Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Morgan State 3-5, UMBC 4-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $36.77

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Morgan State Bears at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, UMBC finally turned things around against Howard on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 95-77 victory over the Bison.

Meanwhile, Morgan State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell to Towson 64-60. The matchup marked the Bears' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Wynston Tabbs put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 19 points in addition to two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (50%).

The win got UMBC back to even at 4-4. As for Morgan State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: UMBC has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Morgan State, though, as they've been averaging only 4.2. Given UMBC's sizable advantage in that area, Morgan State will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, UMBC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

UMBC is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

Series History

UMBC and Morgan State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.