Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: New Hamp. 10-7, UMBC 6-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the UMBC Retrievers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, New Hamp.'s game was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 70-62 win over the Highlanders. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.1% better than the opposition, as New Hamp.'s was.

Meanwhile, UMBC's eight-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Black Bears by a score of 70-65.

The Wildcats' victory bumped their record up to 10-7. As for the Retrievers, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-13.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

New Hamp. beat UMBC 75-66 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Hamp. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UMBC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..