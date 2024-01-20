Who's Playing
New Hamp. Wildcats @ UMBC Retrievers
Current Records: New Hamp. 10-7, UMBC 6-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
What to Know
We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the UMBC Retrievers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Thursday, New Hamp.'s game was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 70-62 win over the Highlanders. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.1% better than the opposition, as New Hamp.'s was.
Meanwhile, UMBC's eight-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Black Bears by a score of 70-65.
The Wildcats' victory bumped their record up to 10-7. As for the Retrievers, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-13.
Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
New Hamp. beat UMBC 75-66 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Hamp. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
UMBC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..
- Feb 18, 2023 - New Hamp. 75 vs. UMBC 66
- Jan 21, 2023 - UMBC 80 vs. New Hamp. 69
- Feb 14, 2022 - New Hamp. 68 vs. UMBC 62
- Feb 05, 2022 - UMBC 88 vs. New Hamp. 77
- Jan 10, 2021 - UMBC 68 vs. New Hamp. 66
- Jan 09, 2021 - UMBC 69 vs. New Hamp. 54
- Mar 07, 2020 - UMBC 73 vs. New Hamp. 67
- Feb 15, 2020 - UMBC 65 vs. New Hamp. 59
- Jan 18, 2020 - New Hamp. 65 vs. UMBC 60
- Mar 02, 2019 - UMBC 56 vs. New Hamp. 53