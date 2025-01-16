Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: New Hamp. 3-15, UMBC 9-8

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

After five games on the road, UMBC is heading back home. They and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off in an America East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 265 points over their last three matches.

Last Thursday, UMBC got the win against N.J. Tech by a conclusive 87-64. The Retrievers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 23 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. can finally bid farewell to their nine-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-72 victory over Binghamton.

UMBC now has a winning record of 9-8. As for New Hamp., their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 3-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UMBC just can't miss this season, having nailed 48.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Hamp., though, as they've only made 41.2% of their field goals this season. Given UMBC's sizable advantage in that area, New Hamp. will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMBC strolled past New Hamp. in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 86-68. Will UMBC repeat their success, or does New Hamp. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

UMBC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..