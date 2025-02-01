Halftime Report

UMass Lowell is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 46-36 lead against UMBC.

If UMass Lowell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-7 in no time. On the other hand, UMBC will have to make due with an 11-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: UMass Lowell 14-7, UMBC 11-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

UMBC will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off in an America East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.4 points per game this season.

UMBC is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 168.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Bryant. UMBC took a 92-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bryant on Thursday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Retrievers in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UMass Lowell last Thursday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 83-62 loss at the hands of N.J. Tech.

UMBC's defeat dropped their record down to 11-10. As for UMass Lowell, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UMBC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.4 points per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UMBC came up short against UMass Lowell when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 94-89. Will UMBC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UMass Lowell is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.