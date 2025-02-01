Halftime Report
UMass Lowell is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 46-36 lead against UMBC.
If UMass Lowell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-7 in no time. On the other hand, UMBC will have to make due with an 11-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
UMass Lowell River Hawks @ UMBC Retrievers
Current Records: UMass Lowell 14-7, UMBC 11-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
What to Know
UMBC will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off in an America East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.4 points per game this season.
UMBC is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 168.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Bryant. UMBC took a 92-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bryant on Thursday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Retrievers in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UMass Lowell last Thursday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 83-62 loss at the hands of N.J. Tech.
UMBC's defeat dropped their record down to 11-10. As for UMass Lowell, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-7 record this season.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UMBC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.4 points per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
UMBC came up short against UMass Lowell when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 94-89. Will UMBC have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
UMass Lowell is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 1-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UMass Lowell has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.
- Mar 09, 2024 - UMass Lowell 94 vs. UMBC 89
- Feb 08, 2024 - UMass Lowell 93 vs. UMBC 80
- Jan 13, 2024 - UMass Lowell 86 vs. UMBC 82
- Feb 22, 2023 - UMass Lowell 75 vs. UMBC 70
- Jan 18, 2023 - UMass Lowell 81 vs. UMBC 75
- Mar 06, 2022 - UMBC 93 vs. UMass Lowell 85
- Feb 12, 2022 - UMass Lowell 88 vs. UMBC 71
- Jan 08, 2022 - UMass Lowell 66 vs. UMBC 64
- Mar 06, 2021 - UMass Lowell 79 vs. UMBC 77
- Feb 08, 2020 - UMBC 60 vs. UMass Lowell 50