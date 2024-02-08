Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: UMass Lowell 15-6, UMBC 7-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UMass Lowell has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UMBC Retrievers will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

The point spread may have favored UMass Lowell on Saturday, but the final result did not. They lost to the Wildcats at home by a decisive 89-73 margin. UMass Lowell found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, UMBC scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with a 114-102 victory over the Great Danes. The victory was some much needed relief for UMBC as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

The River Hawks' loss dropped their record down to 15-6. As for the Retrievers, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-16.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UMass Lowell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80 points per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UMass Lowell didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Retrievers in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 86-82 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMass Lowell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.