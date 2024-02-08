Who's Playing
UMass Lowell River Hawks @ UMBC Retrievers
Current Records: UMass Lowell 15-6, UMBC 7-16
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
What to Know
UMass Lowell has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UMBC Retrievers will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.
The point spread may have favored UMass Lowell on Saturday, but the final result did not. They lost to the Wildcats at home by a decisive 89-73 margin. UMass Lowell found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.
Meanwhile, UMBC scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with a 114-102 victory over the Great Danes. The victory was some much needed relief for UMBC as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.
The River Hawks' loss dropped their record down to 15-6. As for the Retrievers, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-16.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UMass Lowell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80 points per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
UMass Lowell didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Retrievers in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 86-82 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMass Lowell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
UMass Lowell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.
- Jan 13, 2024 - UMass Lowell 86 vs. UMBC 82
- Feb 22, 2023 - UMass Lowell 75 vs. UMBC 70
- Jan 18, 2023 - UMass Lowell 81 vs. UMBC 75
- Mar 06, 2022 - UMBC 93 vs. UMass Lowell 85
- Feb 12, 2022 - UMass Lowell 88 vs. UMBC 71
- Jan 08, 2022 - UMass Lowell 66 vs. UMBC 64
- Mar 06, 2021 - UMass Lowell 79 vs. UMBC 77
- Feb 08, 2020 - UMBC 60 vs. UMass Lowell 50
- Jan 04, 2020 - UMass Lowell 86 vs. UMBC 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - UMBC 70 vs. UMass Lowell 66