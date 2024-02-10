Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Vermont 18-6, UMBC 7-17

How To Watch

What to Know

UMBC will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Vermont Catamounts will face off in an America East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but UMBC and the River Hawks didn't disappoint and broke past the 163 point over/under on Thursday. The Retrievers fell 93-80 to the River Hawks. UMBC has struggled against the River Hawks recently, as their match on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

UMBC struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, Vermont unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of the Highlanders by a score of 63-61. Vermont didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Retrievers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 12 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-17 record this season. As for the Catamounts, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-6.

UMBC came up short against the Catamounts in their previous matchup back in January, falling 77-72. Will UMBC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Vermont is a big 10.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.