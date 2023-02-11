Who's Playing

Bryant @ UMBC

Current Records: Bryant 16-8; UMBC 16-10

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East clash at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UMBC is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Retrievers beat the New Jersey Tech Highlanders 72-63 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bryant made easy work of the Albany Great Danes on Wednesday and carried off an 87-62 win.

Their wins bumped UMBC to 16-10 and Bryant to 16-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UMBC and the Bulldogs clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMBC won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.