Who's Playing
Bryant @ UMBC
Current Records: Bryant 16-8; UMBC 16-10
What to Know
The UMBC Retrievers and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East clash at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UMBC is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The Retrievers beat the New Jersey Tech Highlanders 72-63 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Bryant made easy work of the Albany Great Danes on Wednesday and carried off an 87-62 win.
Their wins bumped UMBC to 16-10 and Bryant to 16-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UMBC and the Bulldogs clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UMBC won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 08, 2023 - UMBC 81 vs. Bryant 73