Who's Playing

Lafayette @ UMBC

Current Records: Lafayette 0-3; UMBC 1-2

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers will stay at home another game and welcome the Lafayette Leopards at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

UMBC has to be hurting after a devastating 94-64 defeat at the hands of the Princeton Tigers on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Leopards were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 63-59 to the Saint Joseph's Hawks.

The losses put UMBC at 1-2 and Lafayette at 0-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMBC is fourth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 82.7 on average. Lafayette has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.