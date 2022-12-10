Who's Playing

Morgan State @ UMBC

Current Records: Morgan State 4-6; UMBC 6-4

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Morgan State Bears at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UMBC is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Retrievers were able to grind out a solid win over the Columbia Lions on Tuesday, winning 73-66.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Morgan State at home against the Penn State-Wilkes-Barre Nittany Lions on Wednesday as the squad secured a 95-48 victory.

The wins brought UMBC up to 6-4 and Morgan State to a reciprocal 4-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: UMBC ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.7 on average. But the Bears come into the contest boasting the most takeaways per game in college basketball at 22. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.