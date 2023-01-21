Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ UMBC

Current Records: New Hamp. 8-9; UMBC 13-7

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats and the UMBC Retrievers are set to square off in an America East matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UMBC winning the first 88-77 at home and the Wildcats taking the second 68-62.

New Hamp. was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 87-81 to the Bryant Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, UMBC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 81-75 to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

New Hamp. is expected to lose this next one by 8. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with New Hamp., who are 7-8 against the spread.

The Wildcats are now 8-9 while the Retrievers sit at 13-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: New Hamp. is stumbling into the contest with the 26th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for New Hamp., UMBC ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in UMBC's favor.

Odds

The Retrievers are a big 8-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UMBC have won ten out of their last 16 games against New Hamp.