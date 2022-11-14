Who's Playing

Princeton @ UMBC

Current Records: Princeton 0-2; UMBC 1-1

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers are on the road again on Monday and play against the UMBC Retrievers at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UMBC should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Tigers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Princeton was just a bucket shy of a win on Friday and fell 74-73 to the Navy Midshipmen.

Meanwhile, UMBC took their contest against the Penn State York Nittany Lions on Thursday by a conclusive 92-65 score.

Princeton is now 0-2 while UMBC sits at 1-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers are stumbling into the matchup with the 14th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average. The Retrievers are 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Princeton won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.