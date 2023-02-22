Who's Playing
UMass Lowell @ UMBC
Current Records: UMass Lowell 22-7; UMBC 17-12
What to Know
The UMass Lowell River Hawks and the UMBC Retrievers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. UMass Lowell and the Retrievers will face off in an America East battle at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UMass Lowell will be strutting in after a win while UMBC will be stumbling in from a defeat.
UMass Lowell strolled past the Binghamton Bearcats with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 84-70.
Meanwhile, UMBC came up short against the New Hamp. Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 75-66.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the River Hawks are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
UMass Lowell is now 22-7 while the Retrievers sit at 17-12. UMass Lowell is 15-6 after wins this year, and UMBC is 7-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The River Hawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Retrievers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UMBC and UMass Lowell both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
