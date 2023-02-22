Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ UMBC

Current Records: UMass Lowell 22-7; UMBC 17-12

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks and the UMBC Retrievers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. UMass Lowell and the Retrievers will face off in an America East battle at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UMass Lowell will be strutting in after a win while UMBC will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UMass Lowell strolled past the Binghamton Bearcats with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 84-70.

Meanwhile, UMBC came up short against the New Hamp. Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 75-66.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the River Hawks are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

UMass Lowell is now 22-7 while the Retrievers sit at 17-12. UMass Lowell is 15-6 after wins this year, and UMBC is 7-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The River Hawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Retrievers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UMBC and UMass Lowell both have eight wins in their last 16 games.