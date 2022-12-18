Who's Playing

William & Mary @ UMBC

Current Records: William & Mary 4-7; UMBC 8-4

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers will take on the William & Mary Tribe at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UMBC should still be riding high after a victory, while William & Mary will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Retrievers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Tuesday, sneaking past 72-69.

Meanwhile, William & Mary ended up a good deal behind the Norfolk State Spartans when they played on Saturday, losing 67-53.

UMBC's win brought them up to 8-4 while William & Mary's loss pulled them down to 4-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMBC comes into the matchup boasting the 34th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 11. Less enviably, the Tribe are stumbling into the game with the 50th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.