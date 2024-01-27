Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ UMKC Roos

Current Records: South Dakota 9-12, UMKC 8-13

What to Know

After two games on the road, UMKC is heading back home. The UMKC Roos and the South Dakota Coyotes will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Swinney Recreation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Thursday, the Roos came up short against the Jackrabbits and fell 75-66.

Despite their loss, UMKC saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jamar Brown, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, South Dakota fought the good fight in their overtime game against Denver on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 111-110 to the Pioneers on a last-minute jump shot with 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Even though they lost, South Dakota's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 76.3 points per game (they're now ranked 129th in scoring overall).

South Dakota's defeat came about despite a quality game from Kaleb Stewart, who went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 44 points and 2 assists. Those 44 points set a new season-high mark for him. Lahat Thioune was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds.

The Roos have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season. As for the Coyotes, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 9-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMKC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UMKC was pulverized by South Dakota 82-48 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will UMKC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UMKC is a solid 6.5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

UMKC and South Dakota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.