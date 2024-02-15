Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ UMKC Roos

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 14-11, UMKC 11-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Southern Dak. St. has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UMKC Roos will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swinney Recreation Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Jackrabbits earned a 83-72 win over the Golden Eagles.

Southern Dak. St. got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Charlie Easley out in front who scored 18 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Easley continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Luke Appel, who scored 25 points.

North Dakota typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday UMKC proved too difficult a challenge. They enjoyed a cozy 65-47 win over the Fighting Hawks. Winning is a bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, as UMKC did.

UMKC can attribute much of their success to Khristion Courseault, who scored 14 points along with five assists and two steals, and Jayson Petty, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds. Petty didn't help UMKC's cause all that much against the Jackrabbits back in January but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Jackrabbits' win bumped their record up to 14-11. As for the Roos, their victory bumped their record up to 11-15.

Southern Dak. St. was able to grind out a solid win over the Roos in their previous matchup back in January, winning 75-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Dak. St. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won all of the games they've played against UMKC in the last 8 years.