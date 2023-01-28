Who's Playing

Denver @ UMKC

Current Records: Denver 12-11; UMKC 9-13

What to Know

The UMKC Kangaroos and the Denver Pioneers will face off in a Summit clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Swinney Recreation Center. The Kangaroos should still be riding high after a victory, while Denver will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Thursday, UMKC narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks 64-61.

Meanwhile, Denver took a serious blow against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Thursday, falling 102-61.

UMKC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

UMKC is now 9-13 while the Pioneers sit at 12-11. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Kangaroos have only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.60%. We'll see if their 9.50% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Odds

The Kangaroos are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kangaroos as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UMKC have won three out of their last five games against Denver.