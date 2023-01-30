Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ UMKC

Current Records: South Dakota State 11-11; UMKC 10-13

What to Know

The UMKC Kangaroos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 28 of 2015. UMKC will stay at home another game and welcome South Dakota State at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Swinney Recreation Center. The Kangaroos will be strutting in after a victory while the Jackrabbits will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UMKC beat the Denver Pioneers 70-60 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Dakota State came up short against the Western Illinois Leathernecks this past Saturday, falling 81-73.

South Dakota State's loss took them down to 11-11 while UMKC's win pulled them up to 10-13. We'll see if South Dakota State can steal UMKC's luck or if UMKC records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota State have won seven out of their last eight games against UMKC.