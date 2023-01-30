Who's Playing
South Dakota State @ UMKC
Current Records: South Dakota State 11-11; UMKC 10-13
What to Know
The UMKC Kangaroos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 28 of 2015. UMKC will stay at home another game and welcome South Dakota State at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Swinney Recreation Center. The Kangaroos will be strutting in after a victory while the Jackrabbits will be stumbling in from a defeat.
UMKC beat the Denver Pioneers 70-60 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, South Dakota State came up short against the Western Illinois Leathernecks this past Saturday, falling 81-73.
South Dakota State's loss took them down to 11-11 while UMKC's win pulled them up to 10-13. We'll see if South Dakota State can steal UMKC's luck or if UMKC records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Dakota State have won seven out of their last eight games against UMKC.
- Feb 26, 2022 - South Dakota State 86 vs. UMKC 75
- Dec 20, 2021 - South Dakota State 89 vs. UMKC 57
- Feb 27, 2021 - South Dakota State 89 vs. UMKC 77
- Feb 26, 2021 - South Dakota State 67 vs. UMKC 49
- Nov 28, 2018 - South Dakota State 75 vs. UMKC 47
- Dec 22, 2017 - South Dakota State 85 vs. UMKC 60
- Dec 03, 2016 - South Dakota State 77 vs. UMKC 68
- Nov 28, 2015 - UMKC 64 vs. South Dakota State 57