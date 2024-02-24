Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 13-15, UNC-Ash. 19-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Kimmel Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The point spread may have favored Gardner-Webb on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 90-74 fall against the Highlanders. Gardner-Webb found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.6% worse than the opposition.
Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, UNC-Ash.'s good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 80-75 to the Lancers.
The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 13-15. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 19-10.
Gardner-Webb was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, winning 80-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Gardner-Webb since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UNC-Ash..
- Jan 31, 2024 - Gardner-Webb 80 vs. UNC-Ash. 73
- Feb 18, 2023 - UNC-Ash. 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 63
- Jan 14, 2023 - UNC-Ash. 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 67
- Feb 23, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 60 vs. UNC-Ash. 59
- Jan 27, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 61 vs. UNC-Ash. 55
- Jan 20, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 84 vs. UNC-Ash. 57
- Jan 19, 2021 - UNC-Ash. 79 vs. Gardner-Webb 75
- Mar 05, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 72 vs. UNC-Ash. 62
- Jan 30, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 70 vs. UNC-Ash. 56
- Feb 21, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 65 vs. UNC-Ash. 55