Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 13-15, UNC-Ash. 19-10

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Kimmel Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Gardner-Webb on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 90-74 fall against the Highlanders. Gardner-Webb found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.6% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, UNC-Ash.'s good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 80-75 to the Lancers.

The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 13-15. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 19-10.

Gardner-Webb was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, winning 80-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Gardner-Webb since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UNC-Ash..