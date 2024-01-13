Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Longwood 13-5, UNC-Ash. 10-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Longwood has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Longwood Lancers and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Longwood on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-58 to the Highlanders. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Longwood has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Panthers on Wednesday and fell 84-79.

The Lancers' loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-5. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Longwood hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Longwood came up short against UNC-Ash. in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 76-66. Can Longwood avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Longwood.