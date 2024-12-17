Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: North Florida 7-4, UNC-Ash. 6-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will compete for holiday cheer at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kimmel Arena. The Ospreys have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 295 points over their last three matchups.

North Florida took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They walked away with an 89-77 victory over UNCG.

North Florida was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UNCG only posted 14.

Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. entered their tilt with Western Carolina on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They took down the Catamounts 78-61.

North Florida's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-4. As for UNC-Ash., they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 6-4 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Florida has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

North Florida came up short against UNC-Ash. in their previous matchup back in November, falling 89-75. Can North Florida avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNC-Ash. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.