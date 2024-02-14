Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Presbyterian 12-14, UNC-Ash. 17-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Presbyterian has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kimmel Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Presbyterian has not done well against the Highlanders recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Blue Hose came out on top in a nail-biter against the Highlanders and snuck past 76-73.

Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 77-64 victory over the Spartans.

The Blue Hose pushed their record up to 12-14 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.7 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 17-9 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Presbyterian and the Bulldogs are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Presbyterian hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Presbyterian came up short against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, falling 84-80. Can Presbyterian avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.