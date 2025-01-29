Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Radford 14-8, UNC-Ash. 15-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Radford Highlanders and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kimmel Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, Radford was able to grind out a solid win over Presbyterian, taking the game 82-69.

Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.8 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They came out on top against the Buccaneers by a score of 69-61. That's two games straight that the Bulldogs have won by exactly eight points.

UNC-Ash. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

Radford's victory bumped their record up to 14-8. As for UNC-Ash., they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Radford has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Radford came up short against UNC-Ash. in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 71-62. Can Radford avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Radford.