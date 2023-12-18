Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: SC State 3-9, UNC-Ash. 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, UNC-Ash. is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the SC State Bulldogs at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Kimmel Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

UNC-Ash. was supposed to stomp Auburn on Wednesday (they were favored by 19.5 points), but Auburn wouldn't allow it. Instead, it was the Tigers who did the damage, beating the Bulldogs 87-62. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UNC-Ash. has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Drew Pember, who scored 23 points.

UNC-Ash. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 86 points the game before, SC State faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 86-50 defeat at the hands of the Panthers. SC State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Bulldogs now have a losing record at 5-6. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat was their 20th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's game: UNC-Ash. have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for SC State, though, as they've been averaging only 4.5 threes per game. Given UNC-Ash.'s sizeable advantage in that area, SC State will need to find a way to close that gap.

UNC-Ash. beat SC State 94-84 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will UNC-Ash. repeat their success, or does SC State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNC-Ash. is a big 13.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against SC State.