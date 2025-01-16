Halftime Report

SC Upstate came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: SC Upstate 5-13, UNC-Ash. 11-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the SC Upstate Spartans and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kimmel Arena. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.2 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, SC Upstate couldn't handle Radford and fell 80-67.

Meanwhile, even though Presbyterian scored an imposing 87 points on Saturday, UNC-Ash. still came out on top. UNC-Ash. walked away with a 96-87 win over Presbyterian.

SC Upstate has been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season. As for UNC-Ash., their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SC Upstate hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

SC Upstate is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Odds

UNC-Ash. is a big 13-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161 points.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.