Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: UNCW 1-0, UNC-Ash. 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina



What to Know

The UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will be playing at home against the UNCW Seahawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Ash. might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Tuesday.

UNC-Ash. had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 99-74 to the Wolverines. UNC-Ash. found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.7% worse than the opposition.

UNC-Ash.'s defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Josh Banks, who earned 18 points, and Drew Pember who earned 19 points.

Meanwhile, UNCW took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Trojans 105-66 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-31.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Wolverines' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Bulldogs' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-1.

UNC-Ash. came up short against UNCW in their previous matchup back in November of 2020, falling 76-68. Can UNC-Ash. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNCW won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.