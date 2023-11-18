Who's Playing

Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Virginia-Lynchburg 0-1, UNC-Ash. 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons will head out on the road to face off against the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. Virginia-Lynchburg might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 27 turnovers last Thursday.

Virginia-Lynchburg kicked off their season on the road and hit a couple of potholes. There's no need to mince words: the Dragons lost to the Eagles, and the Dragons lost bad. The score wound up at 107-54. Virginia-Lynchburg was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 67-27.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Virginia-Lynchburg struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as NC Central racked up 26.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the Bulldogs at home against the Bruins on Tuesday as the squad secured a 117-54 victory. With that win, UNC-Ash. brought their scoring average up to 85.7 points per game.

The Eagles' win bumped their season record to 1-1 while the Dragons' defeat dropped theirs to 0-1.