Winthrop Eagles @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Winthrop 13-7, UNC-Ash. 12-6

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Winthrop Eagles and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. The Eagles have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Wednesday, Winthrop needed a bit of extra time to put away Charleston Southern. They walked away with a 102-97 win over the Buccaneers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, even though SC Upstate scored an imposing 92 points on Wednesday, UNC-Ash. still came out on top. In a tight matchup that could have gone either way, UNC-Ash. made off with a 93-92 victory over SC Upstate. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bulldogs.

Winthrop pushed their record up to 13-7 with the win, which was their ninth straight at home. As for UNC-Ash., they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Winthrop hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.8 points per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Winthrop came up short against UNC-Ash. in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 82-78. Can Winthrop avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Winthrop has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UNC-Ash..